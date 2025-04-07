A man from Tavistock has discovered a similar picture that was identified by Tavistock Times readers last week while sorting out his old photo albums.
Eric Cockings from St John’s Court found a postcard written from his grandfather William Stevens to his grandmother Florrie Stevens which depicts the Bedford Hotel and New Road.
The photograph shows horse drawn carriages, gas lamps and foliage lining the road.
Eric’s postcard is dated as October 12, 1904.
On the back of the card, William from Ivybridge has written to Florrie in a format that is only legible when a mirror is held to the text with a green stamp adorning the top corner.
The cryptic message discusses a train ride to Tavistock, signed by William at the end.