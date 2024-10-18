Traders are feeling the pinch on Tavistock’s high street which relies on its success in drawing visitors to its mostly independent line-up.
There are an increasing number of vacant closed down stores marring the view of the town centre which has always been a destination for visitors from the region and further afield.
However, the town’s trade organisation BID (business improvement district) has a plan to fight back and is optimistic for the town’s future.
The latest to close is Carters delicatessen, a high quality food and drink store, which has struggled recently to remain profitable. Other independent outlet closures in the past two years, for a variety of reasons, have included a stationery store, two gift shops, a craft beer bar, a lighting shop, two toy shops and two cafes.
Three national chains have withdrawn, Betfred, M&Co clothing and Clintons Cards along with three banks, leaving empty buildings in the architecturally attractive street scene.
There are several business leases and sites which remain on offer, including Lawsons hardware and the former Woolworths and Shoe King site on Brook Street – referred to as the ‘hole on the high street’ because the boarded off empty plot awaits a developer. Meanwhile, builders are extending the former M&Co site and linked flats above as rumours abound about the identity of the potential new occupiers.
The reasons for closure have been multiple, including business rates, the cost of leases and other rising costs to businesses (such as minimum wages, raw materials, logistics and products) and consumers’ cost of living hikes and customers increasingly buying alternative products online.
More positively, new businesses have been opening, including a hand-crafted pottery shop, an indoor plant shop, two cafes and a brasserie. St Luke’s hospice charity shop is expected to move to a larger centre unit. Shoppers remain drawn to the town by its character and unique shops.
Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID), said: 'It is obvious that Tavistock's high street has taken a hit in the last 12 months, which is demonstrated in the increase in our vacant unit rate which now sits in line with the national average.
“The health of our high street is fundamentally important to those who live and who do business here. While we cannot change the national narrative, Tavistock BID is committed to improving the current situation in Tavistock.”
BID is forming a retail strategy task force to improve current conditions for traders, including local landlords’ rents and other support for tenants; developing a business case which will appeal to prospective retail organisations and develop a mentoring programme for new retailers.
Janna added: “Along with the extensive work we already do to boost footfall by encouraging visitors to the town through promotions, visual appeal and events, our priority for 2025 will be to revitalise these empty units and boost town centre trade.”
She said development work on the ‘hole in the high street was expected to begin early in the spring.