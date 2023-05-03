Girlguiding Tavy Division have been busy marking the Coronation of King Charles III – by shining a light.
Guiding groups in Tavistock, Yelverton and Bere Alston are part of the wider Devon County of Guides, who all decided to mark the Coronation with a special Coronation candle.
This went ‘on tour’ to visit all the units across the county to be lit by each of them at a special ceremony.
Each girl and leader who had seen the candle lit was invited to sign a special scroll which has been added to all the other scrolls from across Devon and delivered to Buckingham Palace in time for the Coronation.
Girls and leaders recited their Promise which includes the pledge to ‘serve the King’ and everyone who saw the candle and signed the scroll has received a special badge to mark the occasion.