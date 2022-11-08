Tavistock ghost tours bring alive dramatic history
Pictures by Roger Croxson.
Subscribe newsletter
GHOSTLY shrieks and howls echoed round night time Tavistock as a group of amateur entertainers brought the town’s history alive in a spooky way.
The informal group Tavistock Edge created the guided trail walk called A Ghost Walk with Abbot Lyfling — actually town historian Simon Dell dressed up and meet fellow characters such as Sir Francis Drake and the Duke of Bedford, in scary make-up and imagainative costumes by the talented Alison Wright.
The event, on the eve of Halloween, started at the Bedford Hotel with a cream tea and ended there for a drink after the spectral reincarnation of some of the town’s most famous people.
Retired pharmacist Hilary Wilsher, alias Lady Howard, accused of murdering her four husbands, took part. She said: ‘The idea is to learn the truth, myth and legend about our past by meeting characters factual, fictional and frightening, in a fun but different way.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |