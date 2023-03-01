On complaining to Plymouth City Council about the way she had been treated by taxi drivers in the city, the woman was told that there was no legal obligation for Plymouth taxi drivers to take passengers to anywhere beyond the city boundaries and the taxi tariff set out by the city council only applied to journeys within the city boundaries.‘With regards to the fares for journeys to Tavistock and surrounding areas, unfortunately the law concerning this is not fit for purpose in the 21st century, but it would be for Government, not the council, to instigate a change in the law,’ said the official.‘The law, which incidentally originated in 1847, only compels drivers to perform journeys that are wholly within the Plymouth City Council jurisdictional area.’ These laws date back to the days of horse drawn carriages.