Tavistock Food Hub is holding a special Christmas raffle on Wednesday, December 13. Users are drop in and buy tickets which are on sale from now. Festive treats will also be offered by the kitchen staff on the last Wednesday before Christmas, December 20. The hub will be open every Wednesday up to Christmas from 11.30pm to 12.30pm. The hub will be closed on Wednesday, December 27. Users are assured the card payment, for the £5 bags of fresh food, is now up and running again after a ‘failure’ a week ago. Though people are asked to bring cash as a back-up.