Tavistock Festival draws to close with orchestral finale

A FANTASTIC three weeks of live music in Tavistock draws to a close on Saturday night with the festival finale in St Eustachius Parish Church.

It will feature the 85-piece symphony orchestra the North Devon Sinfonia playing music by Sibelius, Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov, with tickets available on the door and children admitted free.

The concert (on May 21) comes after a hugely successful three weeks of high quality music in town. While Covid-related pressures resulted in the cancellation of the opening concert by the Mount Kelly Choral Society, a successful workshop day did take place at the college. Festival chairman Dr Sean Sweeney gave a rousing organ recital at the parish church of St Eustachius, including Elgar’s famous Nimrod as a moment of reflection for all those in the world troubled by war, violence, illness and famine.

On a happier note, Mount Kelly Chamber Choir and Levowan XII provided a high calibre concert of choral music in the recently refurbished and beautiful surroundings of the Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Assumption and St Mary Magdalene.

The following day Angela Rippon CBE compèred a fabulous 25th Anniversary Concert by the Stannary Brass Band. On the Sunday a small and dedicated group of choristers enjoyed a stimulating and informative singing workshop, accompanied by parish director of music Scott Angell and on the Monday the Haizea Quintet, students from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, gave the first public concert in the newly opened Guildhall.

Sixty children from Horrabridge Primary School were welcomed to Tavistock Library the next day for a flagmaking workshop and a short concert at Tavistock Methodist Church.

On the Wednesday, singer Helen Porter performed her new solo show at the wonderful Steinway Grand Piano in the parish church. And pianist Nina Savicevic, of Serbo-Croatian descent and a young student pianist at the Royal Northern College of Music, wowed the audience with demanding works by Beethoven, Debussy and Liszt in a 45-minute lunchtime programme.

On the same day, as the sun set, the Wheelhouse Folk Choir met in Tavistock Library for the first outing of their Summer Set.

At this event, and throughout the festival, the Drawn to the Valley Art Exhibition, workshops and other activities at Tavistock Library have stimulated much interest.

The Bedford Hotel hosted a Jazz Tea on the final Sunday and Chris and Sue Willis, otherwise known as Fine Whines enthralled the tea takers with many well known classics.

The festival is extremely grateful to its sponsors, Miller Town and Country, Alistair Kinsey Hearing and Impairment, Hansford Bell Financial Planners, Links Magazines and Tavistock and District Chamber of Commerce.

‘Without this financial support the festival would not be possible and it would not be possible to subsidise ticket prices,’ said festival director Dr Sweeney, also thanking his organising committee – Helena Ancil, Rebecca Garland, Jan Horrell, Julian Jensen, Christopher Kirwin, Anne Payne, Tim Randell, Rosemary Turne and Felicity Hawken.