A charity coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support is being staged by Tavistock estate agency Mansbridge Balment on Wednesday, February 7 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The agency is inviting anyone passing by to pop in and taste the homemade bakes and drink at the branch at Bedford Court.
Richard Guilor, valuer, said: “Staff and their families have all chosen to make a certain type of cake, or cookie, giving us a variety. I and my wife and daughter will be making gluten-free chocolate brownies. Donations are welcome and we will be collecting on the day. People can also donate online.”