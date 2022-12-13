This year’s Dickensian Evening has been heralded a fantastic success, with some visitors going so far as to describe it as the the best yet.
The Dartmoor mizzle stayed away, and the night was clear and crisp – perfect for enjoying the Christmas lights, entertainment and hospitality of the town’s businesses.
The sea of faces enjoying the light switch-on was an amazing spectacle and could be seen all the way back to West Street.
Among those enjoying the atmosphere was Tavistock resident Lynette Roberts, who said: ‘The town buzzed. I’ve lived here all my adult life and I can’t recall ever seeing so many people. It was such a lovely atmosphere, thank you to all those involved.’
Meanwhile, Vanessa Squire Kaliski said: ‘Big, big bravo to all! Sooooo appreciated.’
Alan Seabrook said it was his first time at Dickensian Evening. ‘What a wonderful event,’ he commented. Thank you all for it.’
And Beckie Rose declared: ‘Best year so far. Absolutely amazing.’
BID manager Janna Sanders paid tribute to everyone who had helped to make this year’s event truly magical.
‘Dickensian Evening has been going since 1985 and this year was absolutely outstanding – a real testament to the people of the town and those who make this evening possible. The entertainment was first class and all the businesses got into the spirit of the evening, providing a wonderful welcome. This was certainly the best year for a long time in terms of footfall and, what is more, people were spending money and supporting our wonderful high street. Thank you Tavistock!’
During the evening, the mayor Cllr Paul Ward,judged the Christmas windows and the teams who had dressed up in Dickensian outfits.
The town’s beautiful Christmas lights were switched on by local schoolchildren:
St Peter’s C of E Primary – Danny Johnson; St Rumon’s C of E Primary – Elliot Johnson; Tavistock Primary – Alistair Fox; Mary Tavy & Brentor Primary – Isla Smale; Mount Kelly Prep – Daisy Mae Hawken-Jones; Whitchurch Primary – Tommy Jarman.
The competition winners for the shop window displays were as follows:
Best Window Display: Moorwishes
Best Window Display Runner-up: Cabana Interiors
Best Charity Shop Window: Oxfam Bookshop
Best Charity Shop Window Runner-up: St Luke’s Hospice – celebrating 40 years
Best Newcomer: Flourish Paperworks
Best Newcomer Runner-up: Dot-teas Wholefoods
Best Creative Idea: Monster Art Emporium
Best Overall Display: Mime Café
Mayor’s Award: Hansford Bell
Best Dressed Team: Dot-Teas Wholefoods
Best Dressed Market Stall: Busy Bee