She said: ‘I joined the council because I’m interested in my community and would like to help change things for the better if I can. There’s a great sense of community in Tavistock and many younger people are part of this, but, despite my good intentions, I can’t do the role justice. I can’t be as good as I want to because I can’t commit the time it requires. There’s a lot of work to do behind the scenes if you want to make a difference.