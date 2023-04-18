It will explore building support and development of compassionate friends for a compassionate cafe in Tavistock; a compassionate community being one in which people in the area look out for others and make a difference to those with a life limiting illness or who are affected by loss. On the day, from 10am to 12.30pm there will be a compassionate friends awareness session, from 12.30pm to 2.20pm lunch with guest speakers including St Luke’s explaining how to set up a compassionate cafe and from 2.30pm to 3.30pm pop up cafe and craft activity.