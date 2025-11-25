Tavistock College will be holding a Brussels sprout fundraiser day in December in memory of science teacher, James Stroud, who passed away in August this year.
Mr Stroud was well-known for his love of all things Brussels sprouts and was famous for wearing his Brussels sprouts suit and fluffy turkey hat during the festive season. In his honour, the college will hold a Brussels Sprouts Day to raise money for liver charity, the Foundation for Liver Research.
On December 1, Mr Stroud’s birthday, students can choose to give a donation to the charity and wear a green item of clothing with their school uniform. There will also be sprout badges on sale. Profits made from the Christmas card and calendar sales, and funds raised at the Christmas show will also be donated to the charity.
James Buchanan, the principal of Tavistock College, said: “The college is proud to be supporting the Foundation for Liver Research in memory of James Stroud, our much-cherished assistant principal and science teacher. Mr Stroud was a strong advocate of Brussels sprouts and would have worn his famous suit throughout December (if we had permitted him!). The charity was chosen at the request of James's family, and we look forward to coming together as a college to remember and celebrate Mr Stroud whilst also raising money for an excellent cause.”
The Foundation for Liver Research (FLR), founded in 1974, aims to support and develop research into the human liver and its diseases. The charity funds and oversees the work of research staff and students in partnership with King’s College London and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust through the Roger Williams Institute of Liver Studies. FLR supported much of the early pioneering work in liver disease, including research into liver transplantation and acute liver failure, and continues to contribute to a broad range of liver research today.
