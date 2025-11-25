James Buchanan, the principal of Tavistock College, said: “The college is proud to be supporting the Foundation for Liver Research in memory of James Stroud, our much-cherished assistant principal and science teacher. Mr Stroud was a strong advocate of Brussels sprouts and would have worn his famous suit throughout December (if we had permitted him!). The charity was chosen at the request of James's family, and we look forward to coming together as a college to remember and celebrate Mr Stroud whilst also raising money for an excellent cause.”