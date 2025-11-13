First launched during the pandemic to cook and deliver meals to people who were isolating, the volunteer-led team now has a permanent kitchen and continues this work, ensuring healthy meals reach residents who struggle economically or physically to cook for themselves.
Wivey Kitchen coordinator Sarah says they are looking at branching into food education and running an evening pantry session to meet growing demand in Wivey and surrounding parishes.
“From our point of view, FareShare South West have always been brilliant,” said Sarah.
“Most of our food that goes out is from FareShare South West. At the pantry, you can see people's eyes light up with all the fresh fruit and veg. Recently, we've had courgettes starting to come through. Some people say, ‘I don't know what to do with a courgette’. So we're trying to find a recipe and print that off so people can take it away.”
The dedicated team of volunteers works each week in a newly fitted permanent kitchen inside The Bear pub, creating meals, soups and puddings from the produce delivered by FareShare South West.
“We have some members who really struggle to cook at all, and they may get seven main meals for the week. Other people just want a couple of meals because maybe they've got carers coming in,” said Sarah.
“We deliver to about 26 families on Friday mornings. The rest of the meals go into our two free-to-access freezers in churches. Members of the community can take meals and leave donations as they feel fit. It’s anonymous, so people don't feel there's any stigma,” said Sarah.
The pantry runs on Wednesday mornings with 35 members.
“It's still early days and we're trying to work out how we get to those people that really need it, but also explaining that it's surplus food. You might need the help, but you're helping by using this surplus food as well.”
Everyone at Wivey Kitchen and Pantry apart from Sarah is a volunteer, and the chefs cook between 270 and 400 meals each week. Sarah says rural communities differ from urban ones, but many still struggle to access nutritious food. The planned evening pantry aims to support working households feeling the pinch.
“I think the people that come into the pantry really value chatting with volunteers. Some want to stay and chat; some just want to come in and out. But it does have quite an impact, and they're always very grateful,” added Sarah.
