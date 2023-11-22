A CHRISTMAS carol concert is being staged at St Eustachius Church in Tavistock this Saturday (November 25) from 7.30pm. The main attraction is Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir with guest folk singer Maggie Duffey. A great evening is promised to put people in the mood for festive celebrations. Attendees are urged to bring along their Christmas hats, tinsel and a ‘joyous heart’. The choir suggests people should be prepared to join in with some of the better known traditional carols and songs and even with less familiar. The choir was formed in 2006 and has since raised thousands for charity. This year members sung in the Albert Hall and Birmingham. Details on www.tamarvalleymvc.com