THE POPULAR Tavistock Christmas Tree Festival at St Eustachius’ Church community has raised £13,795 after several thousand people visited the 14th annual festive community event and its 62 trees decorated by businesses, charities and schools.
Anne Johnson, chairman of The Friends of St Eustachius’ (which staged the festival),said: “This sum is fantastic and is a huge credit to everyone involved, from exhibitors to our visitors who came from far and wide.
“The community of Tavistock have done the church proud and their wonderful efforts will help to preserve and beautify our historic church for many years to come.
“Just one of many on-going projects funded by the Friends is the refurbishment of the choir vestry.
“The sum of £5,000 has been donated so far, and in October the ceiling was repaired and repainted and new LED lights installed.
“Work is on-going to make a bigger toilet and the choir have new carpet, new music shelving and wardrobes for their robes.
“The children’s Vestry Group, which share the choir vestry, are now enjoying new storage facilities for their resources, having raised £684 themselves towards them.”