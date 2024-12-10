“I love living here in Tavistock in its historic setting with the lovely church and I’d expect the church bells and the clock chimes,” he said. “But there are problems. The bells are difficult to live with. There must be a balance between a reasonably peaceful environment for the residents and the needs of the bellringers to practise. Also, is it really necessary to ring the bells for almost an hour to call the faithful to worship? This seems unnecessary in the modern day when people know what time it is and when to go to church every Sunday.