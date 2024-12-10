A resident says the parish church bells in Tavistock are a headache for him while the clock is winding him up.
But others haver stood up for the chimes, calling the bells and peals beautiful and uplifting.
Tim Alson, lives close to St Eustachius’ Church in the town centre, and has had enough of Sunday morning bells for an hour and bellringers’ two hours of rehearsals on Tuesday nights.
“I love living here in Tavistock in its historic setting with the lovely church and I’d expect the church bells and the clock chimes,” he said. “But there are problems. The bells are difficult to live with. There must be a balance between a reasonably peaceful environment for the residents and the needs of the bellringers to practise. Also, is it really necessary to ring the bells for almost an hour to call the faithful to worship? This seems unnecessary in the modern day when people know what time it is and when to go to church every Sunday.
“I’m not a churchgoer, but I appreciate the beauty of the church and frankly the ringing is nothing but a din when it goes on so long and because it’s only rehearsing for a concert or merely practising the ringing skills, then it gets to be less musical and more of a horrendous noise.”
Tim, a motorbike instructor, also says the church clock needs attention as its irregular timing and unreliable lighting is annoying him: “As a relatively new resident of Tavistock, living in close proximity to our town centre timepiece atop the beautiful St Eustachius’ Church, I also have a few concerns about the noise from the bells and the clock chimes and the accuracy and reliability of the clock.
“The clock consistently runs one or two minutes fast, compared with the official time recorded online. The quarter chime seems to change the sounds it makes, from a single to double sound periodically. Also, the clock face lights in the east and west faces keep going on and off at random times any time of day or night for no apparent reason.
“For such a prominent and historic landmark in the centre of town, I’d expect more accuracy and consistency to the clock.”
Tania Seldon, of Tavistock defends the bells: “It is time we fully acknowledged our precious and equally beautiful church bells. On a Tuesday evening I have been moved to tears hearing the bells ring out as I stand below the bell tower. They are truly magnificent.
“If you too wish for a thoroughly moving and uplifting experience – for free – I suggest people stand below the bell tower on a Tuesday evening, or Sunday morning, and cheer the dedicated volunteers who so skilfully play them. You will not be disappointed. The bells themselves are some of the best cast bells in the South West, creating a rich and melodic sound throughout the streets and homes of Tavistock. I feel very lucky indeed to be able to hear them.”