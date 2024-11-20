Vanessa Bowls, of the Friends of St Eustachius’ Church and festival organiser, said: “This has been a wonderful effort between the Friends of St Eustachius’ and various people giving up their time. We’d like to thank the Co-op Funeral Service for delivering the trees. We look forward to the church becoming a wonderfully colourful festival of light and colour, as it always does. The festival will be a truly imaginative creation by so many community groups and businesses and schools.”