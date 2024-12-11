BID manager Janna said: “It has been a tough year for the town centre so it’s really important that the high street shines at this time of year. Alongside our beautiful lights, giving visitors something to smile about and to get them into the Christmas spirit can help boost footfall and sales at such an important time. As always, there are some wonderful creations and the town is looking cheerful and feeling more positive. Be sure to take a walk around town to look in all the windows.”