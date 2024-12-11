Tavistock traders have risen to the occasion to welcome Christmas shoppers, putting their all into creative window displays.
This meant competition was fierce for the annual shop window competition, organised by Tavistock BID, which was won Cabana Interiors, with many other awards on offer too.
While the stormy weather last Friday evening meant that the outside entertainment of Dickensian Evening had to be cancelled, there shops were still open.
Shoppers are being enticed inside the shops – most of them independents – by shopfronts variously featuring Father Christmas, Christmas trees, large baubles, festive wreaths, cascades of coloured lights, a town street scene marking historic events through the ages and a tribute window to a beloved ‘shopkeeper’ dog.
Tavistock Scrapstore volunteer and artist Christine Smith and shop founder Penny Blackmore with Lily the dog were showing off a cabinet dressed for Christmas with a host of angels and a Nativity scene – all made by the community who attend workshops. Christine also made a wreath to hang outside each of the neighbouring shops in Paddon’s Row.
Tavistock Pet Emporium’s display has a poignant feeling because one of the shop’s long-term four-legged stars – who died earlier this year – is featured in a large-scale photograph.
Maggie the Labrador is pictured in the shop window dressed, apparently somewhat reluctantly. in a Santa outfit. Maggie died earlier this year aged 12. She began ‘working’ in the shop when it first opened in 2012 when she was aged only five months old.
A shop staff member said: “She loved greeting customers and ‘sampling’ all the treats. Maggie was definitely the boss, but drew the line at being dressed up, hence her less than impressed look on her face when she had to wear Christmas clothes.”
Traders’ efforts were applauded by the judges of the Christmas Window Display Competition run by Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District). This was judged by town mayor Cllr Paul Ward, mayoress Jane Ward and BID manager Janna Sanders, on Wednesday last week.
Cllr Ward said: “A very wet and windy evening was greatly brightened up by visiting the many colourful shop window displays that had been entered into the window competition. I am extremely grateful to everyone who made a special effort to make our streets attractive for the festive season. Many of our shopkeepers had clearly gone to a lot of effort and I thank them all.
“The overall winner was Cabana. We were blown away by the brilliant and fascinating display. We were also impressed by some of the more homely displays including Knitting Korner whose knitted nativity figures and crocheted Christmas Tree were utterly charming. We gave a special award to Mime for brightening up the whole of Paddon’s Row and not just the cafe. We felt that this was a splendid display of community spirit that went beyond the interests of the individual business.
“I would also like to thank my fellow judges who endured the torrential rain with me: my wife Jane, the mayoress, and Janna Sanders, the BID manager."
BID manager Janna said: “It has been a tough year for the town centre so it’s really important that the high street shines at this time of year. Alongside our beautiful lights, giving visitors something to smile about and to get them into the Christmas spirit can help boost footfall and sales at such an important time. As always, there are some wonderful creations and the town is looking cheerful and feeling more positive. Be sure to take a walk around town to look in all the windows.”
Other winners were: Best Window Display: Allan Dolan, runner-up Best Window Display: Pet Emporium; Best Charity Shop Window Display: TASS Market Street; Best Dressed Market Stall: Odds & Suds; Best First Time Entry: Oggy Oggy Pasty Co; Special Award for Creativity: Knitting Korner; Mayor’s Special Award: Mime Café; Best Dressed Team: Pet Emporium, Best Dressed Individual: Lillian’s Crafts, Tavistock Pannier Market, highly commended: Odds & Buds, Alex’s Oak Tree, Moorwishes and Dot-Teas.