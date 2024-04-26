The windows of a Tavistock charity have been brightened up with a makeover.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) have added a floral decoration to their large plate glass windows at their headquarters in the Anchorage at the bus station on Plymouth Road.
A ground level window fringe of spring and summer flowers have suddenly sprouted from the floor, including poppies, hollyhocks and others, complete with bee images collecting nectar.
Holly Stirling, TAS manager, said: “The flower window idea at TASS came from staff discussing how they could cheer the window up and make people smile
“Emma Wright, the newly-appointed Anchorage Centre administrator cleaned and designed the window with her daughter Maisie.
“This is just one of many new creative ideas that the TASS team have to brighten up our spaces and the local community. I am lucky to have such a creative team .”
TASS supports isolated people and those with mobility problems.