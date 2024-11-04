Volunteers are needed by Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) to help with a range of activities. New volunteers are invited to a special recruitment evening staged by TASS on Thursday (November) 5:30pm-6:30 at TASS HQ (next to the bus station), the Anchorage Centre, Chapel Street, Tavistock. Further details from TASS manager by email: [email protected]
Tavistock charity needs you
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Monday 4th November 2024 1:25 pm
TASS shop manager Debbie Holland and volunteers Tracey McManus and Peter. Yove volunteers (Tindle)
