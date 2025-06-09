A glittering gala dinner to celebrate Tavistock Area Support Services’ fortieth anniversary raised £2,000 to help fund its vital services for elderly and disabled people in the Tavistock area.

Everyone enjoyed a meal at the Bedford Hotel and a live auction last Saturday (June 7) hosted by guest auctioneer and broadcaster David Fitzgerald.

The event included teenagers, Holly (of Mount Kelly College) and Sylvie and Poppy (of Plymouth High School for Girls), who sang solo numbers. Deb Morris, TASS general manager, opened the evening. Town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey spoke about TASS achievements.

Guests included Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, Rear Admiral Chris Snow and wife Helen, Sir Geoffrey Cox (MP), Tavistock Lions president Alan Wroath and his wife Anne and TASS volunteers and staff.

David Fitzgerald, broadcaster, who acted as guest auctioneer at the gala dinner. ( Submitted )

The Mayor of Tavistock Cllr Steve Hipsey (left) and former mayor Cllr Paul Ward at the TASS gala dinner auction. ( Submitted )

TASS staff and volunteers at the fortieth gala dinner at the Bedford Hotel. Left to right Emma Scutt (staff), Debbie Holland (staff), Tracey Petts (staff), Tracey Solman (TASS volunteer) and Laura Wilkinson (staff). ( Submitted )

TASS Volunteer Jacky Norris with TASS staff – Alison Turner, Emma Scutt and Laura Wilkinson. ( Submitted )

TASS gala dinner guests Helen Snow, Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, TASS general manager Deb Morris and Rear Admiral Chris Snow. ( Submitted )

TASS gala dinner guests Tavistock parish priest the Rev Matt Godfrey and his wife Joanna. ( Submitted )