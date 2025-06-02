A young entrepreneur who only started selling from his market stall this year has reached a traders’ national final.
Kieron Loomes, 25, better known to many locals as The Tech Guy, started his business at the beginning of the year, offering affordable technological help, repairs and advice in Tavistock Pannier Market.
He attended the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) Young Market Traders regional finals in Bristol recently and was awarded ‘highly commended retailer’.
This qualifies him for the national finals this August, which are expected to attract about 50,000 customers. Tavistock’s youth market competition winner earlier this year, Ellabees Art, also a place at the regional final.
Kieron said: “It’s a huge moment for our young business, and we’re incredibly excited to represent Tavistock on a national stage. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to our core values: helping others, championing sustainable tech, and being a positive part of the Tavistock community.
“Since January, I’ve been trading at Tavistock Market every Friday and building the business from scratch. What started as a one-man venture has now grown – my sister Ellie has joined the team, and together we've been putting our hearts into growing The Tech Guy into something special.
“With a strong focus on recycling, the right to repair, and supporting people with their everyday tech needs, my aim has always been to make technology more accessible – without breaking the bank.”
He added: “We’re passionate about supporting our fellow market traders, regularly helping promote others on social media and encouraging more footfall into the market. It’s been incredible to see the response from the local community, and we’re proud to be contributing to the vibrancy of Tavistock.”
Kieron not only fixes technology and builds computers, he also sells gadgets, stylish ‘cool’ tech, and Pokémon cards at Tavistock Pannier Market.
