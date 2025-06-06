A newly updated version of a walking map for Tavistock has been unveiled.
Transition Tavistock is mapping the way ahead in a sustainable way by producing a new version of its popular Walkable Tavistock Map.
The organisation promotes environmentally friendly forms of transport and other ways of life which avoid pollution and global warming as climate change is being accelerated by the use of fossil fuels in transport.
The travel group will the new version of the map, which shows walking routes and easily accessible paths for those using mobility aids, at their summer meeting on Tuesday, June 17.
The event, at Tavistock United Reformed Church, Russell Street, is free and open to all. Starting at 7.30pm, it includes a review of the community group’s varied activities and ideas for the coming year. The evening will also feature a creative session, shaping the story to tell in the Tavistock Carnival where they will enter as a walking attraction promoting their aims.
The A3 folding map, highlighting walking shortcuts across the town, was funded by grants from Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock Lions.
The map is available from the visitor information centre and library, and also features locations of local services promoting health and wellbeing.
Councillors Steve Hipsey (Tavistock Town Council) and Debo Sellis (West Devon and Devon County Council) are supporting the walkable map project and came to inspect the poster size version hot off the printing press.
An online version of the map, with extra information and ideas for use, and information on Transition Tavistock can be found on this link: https://transitiontavistock.org.uk/
