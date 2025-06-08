Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Tavistock.
The 45-year-old man was located unconscious in Russell Street Car Park around 4am today, Sunday, June 8.
He had sustained a serious head injury and was taken by ambulance to Derriford Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Detectives are carrying out enquiries to establish how the man sustained his injuries and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Inspector Emma Lefort said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw or heard a disturbance or anything suspicious in the area of the car park between 2am and 4.30am today to please come forward.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation.
“The public will see an increased police presence in the area today and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak with officers or to contact us by calling 101.”
A scene police guard remains in place at the car park and officers will be carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries today.
Please contact police with information online or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50250144725.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
