AN appealing toy otter has been adopted as the mascot for a Tavistock charity.
The toy now needs a name and a naming competition has been launched by his owner Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS).
To take part, pop into TASS HQ, the Anchorage, next to the bus station and pay £1 to select a name from a list of possible names. The name will be chosen when the competition closes and the winner will receive their very own TASS otter.
Deb Morris, TASS manager, chose the otter as a mascot.
She said: “The otter has a lot in common with TASS. It is a family-orientated animal and builds communities. However, they also need our support. This sounds like our aims and symbolises the hopes of our users.”