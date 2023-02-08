‘We need to know how this idea came about and the details and reasoning behind it. It’s hard to understand the logic. We already have one hour’s free parking in the town centre. So, if it’s all about churn (high turn around) of traffic and customers, as I understand is the main reasoning behind the plan, then that already happens. Therefore, how beneficial will bringing in charges be? I can only think it will make things worse because people will just not come into the town centre.’