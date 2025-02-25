Tavistock’s feline celebrity Polo, now has his own Facebook page.
The black moggy who lives at Chapel Street spends his days roaming around the town, even taking a stroll into the leisure centre.
He is such a popular character on local social media that resident Jen Horn set up his very own Facebook page: The adventures of Polo the cat.
His escapades around the town are being documented on the page which reached 217 new members within the first 24 hours of going live.
She said: “There were a lot of posts about Polo so I felt it would be great for the town for him to have his own page.
“He is a lovely playful cat. He wonders all over Tavistock and seems to be well-known.”
The likeable puss is much loved by his family who are enjoying his notoriety. “He is the children's cat really, Connor, Keira and Reese,” said their mother Hayley Lennox. “Each day we guess what he has been up to and how many followers his page has. It’s great and lovely to see his adventures.”
Polo’s list of favourite haunts in the town is seemingly endless including the Pannier Market, Co-op, Meadowlands, Abbey Surgery and even the Town Hall and Guildhall. He’s also partial to visiting people at home too.
Kevin Hampton from Colt Carpentry at Bere Alston had a chance encounter with Polo in the Texaco Garage. He said: “I made the mistake of stroking him and when I stopped he followed me and leapt up.” He then made himself comfortable lying across Kevin’s shoulders.
“Polo disappears, sometimes for days before he returns to his worried family,” said grandmother Chris Lennox. “He is fast becoming a much-loved Tavistock cat which gives his family peace of mind as everyone is watching out for him. Stay safe little Polo!”