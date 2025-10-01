Tavistock’s feline celebrity Polo is more than the cat’s whiskers as he is due to receive a top honour.
The popular cat is due to receive an ‘esteemed citizen’s’ title from town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey at a special ceremony on Sunday, October 5, at the Meadows Park bandstand at 11.30am.
The black moggy who lives at Chapel Street spends his days roaming around the town, even brazenly taking a stroll into the leisure centre, Abbey Surgery, the guildhall, town hall, pubs and the Bedford Hotel and people’s homes and cars.
He is recognised by many business owners and welcomed, even by businesses who have already adopted a ‘mousing’ pussy.
Polo is so friendly that he has been taken to the hearts of the community and many of his fans are expected to see him receive a specially created citizen’s certificate and a neckerchief proclaiming his new official status.
Cllr Hipsey said: “Polo seems to have taken the town by storm. There are at least two children’s books about him and he has his own Facebook page.”
He is such a popular character on local social media that resident Jen Horn set up his very own Facebook page: The adventures of Polo the cat. She said: “It’s really nice of the mayor to honour Polo. Some might say he’s ‘only a cat’ – but he brings such joy and happiness to people. I keep being reminded of that on his Facebook posts. So, he should be recognised for that community role.”
His family are proud of Polo’s fame. He is the children's cat – Connor, Keira and Reese, admits their mother Hayley Lennox: “Each day we guess what he has been up to and how many followers his page has. It’s great and lovely to see his adventures.”
