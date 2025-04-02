Two furry friends have overcome incredible odds at an animal rescue centre near Mary Tavy.
Timothy and Forest were admitted to Margaret Green Animal Rescue charity with serious injuries that required major surgery to carry out amputations.
At four months old, Timothy arrived into care with a ‘tail pull’ injury which meant he had no feeling in his tail.
As a result, he had his tail amputated to prevent any further complications or discomfort.
Forest also did not have any easy start in life.
The four-year-old was abandoned at the vets with an irreparable fractured leg which required a vital amputation.
He is continuing to cope with three legs.
Timothy has now found a home and Forest will be looking for a home soon.