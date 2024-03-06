AFTER a public consultation Tavistock’s popular carnival is set for an earlier start than previous years and on a Sunday, replacing the traditional Saturday.
The event is organised by Tavistock Lions as its biggest single fundraising event, enabling it to support other organisations. The club said the theme of the procession floats and other attractions will be ‘animated’ – leaving it up to entrants’ imaginations how they interpret this.
A club spokesman said: “We had a lot of feedback on the carnival with considerable support for a Sunday carnival at the earlier time of 4pm, so we have decided to have the procession on Sunday July 21 at 4pm and see how it goes.
“Unlike last year when we had to rearrange it at relatively short notice, we are hoping that the procession will be part of a carnival weekend. The theme reflects the view of a big majority. So, let’s get animated. We are expecting a lot of animated movies or TV shows to be represented but if anyone wants to interpret it as ‘let’s be animated’ and go a bit crazy, that’s fine too!
“So please put the date in your diaries and hopefully you will join us on July 21, either as a participant or as a spectator.” Hundreds lined the streets of Tavistock for the town’s annual carnival by the Lions last September when the original July procession was postponed for two months due to heavy rain. The theme for the floats was ‘musicals’ and groups threw themselves into the spirit of the occasion with Lamerton School, Tavistock Library, Whitchurch Scouts, Tavistock Primary dressing up in colourful costumes to enact scenes from the Trolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Lion King and other variations on the idea. Steam engines, the Plymouth Pipe Band and Steel Reel added their own soundtracks.