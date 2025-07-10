Tavistock Carnival Week gets underway this weekend, with a packed programme of events throughout the week culminating in the grand carnival procession through town on the afternoon of Sunday, July 20.
The week sees live music, a fun day, a pavement artists’ competition, an art exhibition, games and shows, traders’ skittles, a classic car show and an open mic night.
The event is organised by Tavistock Lions with participation from many others in town.
The fun gets started tonight, Friday, with a Fringe Eve at the Stannary Brewery off Pixon Lane, 8pm until late. Then on the Saturday, July 12 the Tavi Fringe Music Festival runs from10am until late, with local talent performing on stages across town.
On the Sunday, July 13, there will be a fun day in the Meadows from 12 noon to 5pm, with tag rugby, live music, face painting, a dog show and a duck race to name just a few of the attractions.
Throughout the week there will be peace posters created by local children for a Lions’ competition on display at the Bedford Hotel.
On the Tuesday evening, July 15, the popular pavement artists’ competition takes place in Brook Street from 6pm.
From Wednesday, July 16, the Drawn to the Valley exhibition at Butchers’ Hall gets started, running until the Saturday, July 19. This will run from 9.30am-4.30pm.
On the Wednesday evening, there will be a concert in Tavistock Parish Church at 7.30pm featuring the Stannary Brass Band, the Inner Tube of the Rubber Band and Blowzone.
On Thursday, July 17, Tavistock Athletic Club will organise the town relay races from 5.30pm. There will then be a Petanque Tournament at the petanque court behind the sensory garden off Plymouth Road at 6pm. And there will be an Open Mic Night at the Trout ‘n’ Tipple pub on the road to Mary Tavy at 7.30pm.
On Friday, July 18 sees a traders’ skittles at the Red & Black Club from 7pm off Crowndale Road.
Saturday, July 19 there will be a carnival fun run at 10am hosted by the Tavistock Athletic Club at Tavistock College, fancy dress encouraged, and there will be music, a classic car show and food and market stalls in the town centre from 10am-4pm.
Then on Sunday, July 20, Carnival Day sees a bar, market stalls and music. The Grand Procession of floats and walking entries sets off from Down Road to make its way through town, from 4pm. This year’s theme is ‘Tell Us a Story’, see www.tavistocklions.org.uk to find out more.
