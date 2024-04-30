Young people are being encouraged to volunteer to help out at this year’s Tavistock Carnival.
Tavistock Lions, which stages the carnival to raise funds to support numerous community events throughout the year, is seeking Young Ambassadors who can also support the other events.
Last year had four young people aged ten and 11 became Young Ambassadors. The Lions have said they want the role to be wider than the traditional carnival princess.
The search is now on for this year's Lions Young Ambassadors. A spokesman said: “We want boys and girls to be involved. Year 6 was a good year as you are about to move to secondary school and before you have too many other things to do. So that means birthdays between 1st September 2012 and August 31st 2013.
“You need to live in PL19 or PL20 postcodes. We will be looking for young people who have personality and care about the community they live in. You will be involved throughout Carnival Week especially on Fun Day and in the carnival procession but we want you to tell us what you would like to do. The scheme runs from May to December.
“We want you to be fully involved as we know what great ideas and imagination young people have! We hope you will find out a lot about what we do as Lions.’’
Parents are asked to email [email protected] and give their child’s name, address, school and date of birth. Applicants will then be asked to have an informal chat.