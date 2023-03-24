Creative cake-icers of any age are being urged to use their imagination to design a cake fit for a king.
Two charities are teaming up with Tavistock Town Council and the Tavistock Times to launch the ''A Cake Fit for a King' competition to win £50.
Graham Parker, of Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA) (Tavistock Food Boxes) has linked with Tavi Helps (which supplies meals to people in need) to organise a special Coronation competition to ice a cake fit for a king.
Graham Parker, a trustee of DCFA, is appealing for creative sweet-toothed people of any age to help raise funds for people in food poverty by using surplus donated cakes and designing the most imaginative covering in a royal theme.
He said: ‘The charity has been donated hundreds of crown-shaped light Italian Pandora sponge cakes which are crown-like and these can be supplied to anyone who wants to let their icing imagination flow.
'We’re asking anyone of any age to decorate one in a royal theme to mark the coronation. There's no restriction on the designs, only that it should celebrate the coronation of King Charles.
'We will supply the cakes and give prizes based on the judges' opinion. It's a bit of fun and proceeds will go towards providing food for people who are struggling to feed themselves and their families.'
The cakes will be judged in the first week of May and a display of entries will be organised for the public in Tavistock town centre. Judges include the Mayor of Tavistock and the editor of the Tavistock Times.
The best adult and child (U-16) and the 'People's Choice (based on a public vote) entries will win £50 prizes. Entry is £3. Entry forms and cakes are available from the Red and Black Club, Crowndale Road, Tavistock, 11am to noon or email [email protected]