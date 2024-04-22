“I think people are touched by the story behind the appeal. I keep coming across customers who say they have been through the same as me. There’s more and more people who are being affected by members of their family having dementia. It was so sad watching my dad deteriorate over the years. I think I was the last person he remembered to say hello to and recognise. In the end, of course he didn’t know who any of us were. Society badly and urgently needs a cure.”