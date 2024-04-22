The manager of a Tavistock cafe completed the London Marathon in memory of his stepdad.
Paul Mckenzie, 49, is overjoyed at finishing the 26 miles in 4 hours and 25 minutes yesterday (Sunday, April 21).
He said: “’I’m really happy with my time, especially considering my preparations were not as I would have liked with later than planned training and not being as fit as I‘d have liked when I started training and also losing my mum.”
He thanked everyone who has supported him at Bob’s Cafe in Tavistock, where he is the manager. A customer donations pot in the cafe has raised more than £1,000 of the £2,500 he has raised so far for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Paul chose the charity because his stepdad John, whom he regards as his ‘dad’, died from dementia after a nine-year fight against the symptoms.
John, who died in 2017 aged 81, was a Tavistock cabbie who worked for Bernie’s Taxis, in Tavistock, and was ex-Household Cavalry.
Paul said: “I’ve been so touched by the support of my family, colleagues at the cafe and the customers. It’s amazing that a little donations pot on the counter has been so popular and has raised so much money.
“I think people are touched by the story behind the appeal. I keep coming across customers who say they have been through the same as me. There’s more and more people who are being affected by members of their family having dementia. It was so sad watching my dad deteriorate over the years. I think I was the last person he remembered to say hello to and recognise. In the end, of course he didn’t know who any of us were. Society badly and urgently needs a cure.”
Paul, who lives in Yelverton, has not had the best preparation for the marathon as his mum Jan died, aged 77, last year of a catastrophic brain brain bleed, which set back his training.
He said: “It’s been such a bad winter for training and my mum died, which really set me back through the grief and it drained me of energy. But I’m so motivated for the cause that means so much to me.”
He thanked his boss Bob Vella, his partner Danni Lovering and everyone who has donated via his JustGiving page (search for Paul aka Macca). To donate, see QR code below.