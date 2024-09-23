“The fire service did a really good job They couldn’t have done any more. Between them and the fire safety ceiling which is a fire barrier between us and the floor upstairs they saved us from worse damage and we can’t thank them enough. We are open and trading as normally. Remarkably it’s not too bad. The only damage has been to our electrics which means the lights don’t work and our CCTV doesn’t work. But the computers are ok and we want to tell our customers we’re open and up and running.”