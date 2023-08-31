Stephen Hartley, of Tavistock, is due to team up with Alison Yearling, of Plymouth, (who is also visually impaired) in the mixed pairs of the para bowls team tomorrow (Friday). There, the pair (each with a fully able guide) will take on South Africa between 5am and 8.30am UK time. The other semi-final medal hopefuls are home team Australia versus Scotland at the same time.