The campaign to Stop The Meters in Tavistock town centre has moved a step closer to launching as Tavistock BID unveiled the campaign logo.
Speaking about what the campaign means, BID manager Janna Sanders said: ‘This campaign is not just about the businesses of the town centre but also those who use it. We need to defend the one hour free on-street parking so that people can continue to pop in for their daily needs. Easy, accessible parking is key to the survival of the high street.’
She continued: ‘We cannot say it clearly enough – on street parking charges are the biggest threat to this town in many years and, in the current climate, could have a major impact on how the town centre looks moving forward. We know that the people of Tavistock will get behind this campaign and have already had an influx of messages following the article in the paper last week.’
The campaign has been prompted by proposals by Devon County Council to start charging for the one-hour parking slots currently free on the town centre streets.
More details of how you can get involved will be published in the Tavistock Times Gazette on Thursday. Save the town centre and help keep parking free!
For more information, contact Tavistock BID at [email protected] or see the campaign page www.tavistockbid.co.uk/stop-the-meters