Charlie, aged 20 months, had his life saved last year at Derriford Hospital before having emergency heart surgery at Bristol Children’s Hospital, followed by a second operation at Bristol, to secure his future. Lee, who also has son Ollie, seven, then romped across Dartmoor for 24 hours in aid of two charities to thank Charlie’s medical teams at both hospitals. He said: ‘Last year was the worst and most traumatic of our lives with dad’s illness and Charlie’s heart problems. To some extent Charlie’s future is a happier one now and we’re optimistic. He’s doing very well now. While my brother Steve was the first to benefit from dad’s coaching, Ollie was one of the last youngsters. Ollie was very good with Dad when he was ill and I’m very proud of him. Now’s my time to honour dad’s memory on behalf of all our family and all the people who have said such nice things about him as a coach and a person.’