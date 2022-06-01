Tavistock bellringers ring Jubilee peals for the Queen

Tavistock Bellringers turned out in force to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with two quarter peals, each lasting nearly an hour.

The first, lasting for 51 minutes from 5.30pm on Friday afternoon and rung on the original eight bells, was of Platinum Bob Triples, a method (ringing term for musical composition) first written in 2017 to celebrate the Platinum Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip.

To date, only seven quarter peals and one full peal had been rung countrywide on this method but records now show that at least five more quarters were achieved over this weekend.

The Tavistock team have been learning and practising the method for some weeks now and it was a ‘first’ for all, including the conductor Phil Dunn, and the first to be rung in Tavistock.

The second was rung on Sunday after the morning service.

Using all ten bells, this was of the more familiar Grandsire Caters, conducted by George Mudge, and lasting 52 minutes.

Unlike most musical compositions, quarter peals and full peals on tower bells are not a guaranteed achievement.

They require skill, stamina and concentration from each individual ringer and can easily go wrong – and sometimes even have to be abandoned.

To complete a method new to every ringer is therefore a special event and one on which the ringers are to be congratulated.