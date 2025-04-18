TAVISTOCK-BORN author Claire Frances’ debut novel is soon to be published and has already received raving reviews ahead of its publication,
’To Hell With It’, previously titled ‘Someone Like Pearl’, is set to be published by HarperCollins One More Chapter on June 19 in the UK.
It can be pre-ordered before hitting the shelves and digital showcases.
Claire Frances lives near Tavistock and found inspiration by writing on Dartmoor.
The novel centres around Pearl, who suffers from severe Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and pushes herself out of her comfort zone in the search for a real connection.
Claire has been a journalist and freelance feature writer for BBC Countryfile Magazine, Devon Life and as host blogger for The Huffington Post UK.
Further details on Instagram: @clairefrancesbooks.