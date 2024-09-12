Visitors are coming to West Devon from throughout the world as its reputation spreads.
Summer tourists have been coming from the US, Belgium, Australia, Italy, the Czech Republic, France, Finland, Germany, Chile, Sweden and Holland as well as far-flung parts of the UK to see Tavistock.
The impressive international list is recorded in the St Eustachius’ parish church visitor book where about 300 people have signed their names and said how impressed they are with the church and the town.
Meanwhile, coach trips to Tavistock as a sole destination or part of a tour are increasing, even including a minibus from Scotland.
A group of students from the Abilene Christian Church in Texas complimented the town and the beautiful church, while Brandon and Briane said they enjoyed their visit to see their granny in her home in Tavistock and Czech theology student Michal Simch said the church was a well-kept and peaceful place to reflect in.