On Wednesday morning (January 4), the Tavistock and Okehampton neighbourhood police teams joined forces in carrying out a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Sticklepath. They also worked with a search team and a dog. Two males were detained at the property and subsequently dealt with by investigators. Officers later engaged with the local community to provide reassurance.
Sergeant Lindsey Walke of Tavistock Police said: ‘This was a section 8 PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) warrant looking for suspected class A drugs and items related to drug dealing. Two males at the address are being investigated and the investigation is still ongoing.
‘Drugs are always a focus for police and warrants are issued by the court when a specialist officer applies for them when they believe enough appropriate intelligence is received to justify asking the court for the warrant. The community gave us a lot of information, were very pleased to see us there and glad we did something as many assumed or suspected what went on at the address. When we asked them ‘do you report what you know?’ most said no. As a result, we offered some suitable advice and made sure we passed and shared police and Crimestoppers contacts for the future.’
Other local officers have taken the opportunity to thank the public for continuing to provide information they can act on. Officers have stressed if you have seen something suspicious or something is not sitting well with you, then report it using the following link: https://crowd.in/mOCZ78.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org