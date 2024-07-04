A vibrant, colourful and energetic celebration of diversity and inclusivity promises a day for everyone to enjoy at Tavistock Pride Festival and procession on Saturday (July 6).
The free-to-enter day starts with a community procession at midday from the Meadows and around the town centre, followed by the start of the festival in the Meadows after a mayoral launch at 1pm.
Two stages will feature Brazilian, folk, tap and morris dancing, a dog show, drag acts, mass yoga session, a climate change cabaret and a Christine Aguilera tribute act. Also, a family area will offer a circus workshop culminating in a performance and pottery and face painting. The festival events finish around 5.30pm. A ticketed party event continues in the evening at Tavistock Wharf.
Heg Brignall, joint Tavi Pride organiser, said: “We are beyond excited about the third Tavi Pride event. Each year we are blown away by the support, which continues to grow and we are so proud of our town for getting behind this important cause.
“For our young people, having an event like this which encourages diversity is so important. Our Tavi Pride tag line is ‘Love Who You Are’ and that’s exactly what this day is all about.
“We’ve had a record number of traders apply this year and we’re delighted that our market stalls will be full of some absolutely fantastic local sellers, LGBTQI+ informations stalls and local food and drink.
“We’ve got an incredible line-up of talented musicians across three stages and this year we’re excited to introduce a circus element in our family and youth area. Don’t miss our big headliner XTINA – Christina Aguilera tribute on at 5pm on the main stage.
“It really will be an incredible day for all LGBTQI+ people and their allies! The day is perfect for families, young people and adults alike. There is something for everyone. Expect a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.”