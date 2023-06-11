A LOCAL estate agent is celebrating a double win in the British Property Awards as each of its offices takes the ‘best in town’ Gold award for the third year running.
View Property, which has branches in both Launceston and Tavistock won Gold for each of its branches at the respected British Property Awards.
Judging for these awards is not based on customer reviews or nominations, and entry is not subject to a fee.
Instead, the team of judges independently assess every estate agent on a town-by-town basis against a set of 25 criteria over several months to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.
The judging criteria is both comprehensive and detailed, exploring different media, scenarios, and time periods to ensure that agents are rigorously and fairly judged.
The teams at both View Property branches performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period and have been awarded with the 2023 Gold Winner Estate Agent in Launceston and the 2023 Gold Winner Estate Agent in Tavistock accolades. The British Property Awards was created with a passionate belief that estate agents who provide a fantastic service and go that extra mile for their clients should be rewarded and highlighted for their endeavours. The purpose of the awards is to provide a useful beacon for the consumer on a local level, turning a spotlight on excellence within their town – an award that can be trusted and used as part of their decision-making process when choosing an estate agent.
Martin Deacon, director of View Property, said: ‘My business partner, Will, and I are honoured to have won the commendation of Best Estate Agent in both of our towns.
‘Given that the awards are based on such a vigorous process, this demonstrates consistency and stability in our service. We’re hugely proud of ourselves and our teams.’
Each office of View Property is staffed with a team of dynamic and experienced property specialists, who, together with directors Martin and Will, provide clients with extensive marketing, accompanied viewings with prompt feedback, expert negotiation and effective sales progression seven days a week, all on a no sale no fee promise, with just a two-week agency agreement.
The agency has a wide and varied range of property for sale across all price points in East Cornwall, West Devon and Dartmoor, and is a member of the Experts in Property network of around 60 offices throughout the Southwest.View Property or call Launceston 01566 706706 or Tavistock 01822 614614 or viewproperty.org.uk