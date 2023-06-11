The teams at both View Property branches performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period and have been awarded with the 2023 Gold Winner Estate Agent in Launceston and the 2023 Gold Winner Estate Agent in Tavistock accolades. The British Property Awards was created with a passionate belief that estate agents who provide a fantastic service and go that extra mile for their clients should be rewarded and highlighted for their endeavours. The purpose of the awards is to provide a useful beacon for the consumer on a local level, turning a spotlight on excellence within their town – an award that can be trusted and used as part of their decision-making process when choosing an estate agent.