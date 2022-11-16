λ Tavistock Athletic Club held its annual Awards Evening in the Town Hall on Friday night. With over 400 members, comprising athletes, coaches and volunteers, TAC holds this event to reward the many individuals that have achieved over the last 12 months. It was the first full awards ceremony in over three years due the effect of the pandemic on competitions. It was inspirational to recognise the talent within the club as well as to see how many support each other and the local community. TAC chairman Alistair Kinsey, commented: ‘I’ve been involved with the club for nearly 13 years and have been privileged to see the breadth and depth of the club develop. We start taking Juniors from year two, developing the correct skills to allow any child to enjoy not just athletics but many sports. In another initiative, we have just completed another Couch to 5K programme, getting adults to enjoy the benefits and freedom that running can give.