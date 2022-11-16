Some had never run in their lives before and finishing times weren’t important – what mattered was their introduction to improving mental and physical well-being in a supportive group environment, which will hopefully last well beyond the 10 weeks of the course.
The C25K course was again masterminded by TAC coach Val Evans, who expressed her deep appreciation of the supporting coaches and run leaders who gave up their time each week to make this course such a success.
Very deservedly, Val was awarded ‘Coach of the Year’ at the TAC annual Awards Evening on the previous day. Once again, Devon County Council provided funding for this particular programme, meaning that runners did not have to pay anything, and TAC is grateful for this support.
The next C25K course, organised by TAC, will start on Saturday January 14th 2023 – look out for more information on social media nearer the time.
At the front of the main Tavy 5K race, congratulations are due to Jacob Landers of Tamar Trotters who won the race, beating 81 other runners and equalling the course record with a time of 15m 38s.
Tavistock Athletic Club held its annual Awards Evening in the Town Hall on Friday night. With over 400 members, comprising athletes, coaches and volunteers, TAC holds this event to reward the many individuals that have achieved over the last 12 months. It was the first full awards ceremony in over three years due the effect of the pandemic on competitions. It was inspirational to recognise the talent within the club as well as to see how many support each other and the local community. TAC chairman Alistair Kinsey, commented: 'I've been involved with the club for nearly 13 years and have been privileged to see the breadth and depth of the club develop. We start taking Juniors from year two, developing the correct skills to allow any child to enjoy not just athletics but many sports. In another initiative, we have just completed another Couch to 5K programme, getting adults to enjoy the benefits and freedom that running can give.
‘I am particularly proud that the club retains amazing Juniors and we are now starting to see them migrate into the senior ranks and represent the club at national and international events. The breadth of talent is also evident with older juniors completing coaching qualifications and starting to support and develop the next generation of younger athletes.
‘The Seniors are no exception, with the likes of Bean Neale and Sam Lake (European and World Aquathlon winner) becoming local legends – not only in their personal abilities as an athletes but also as ambassadors, coaches and mentors to many local athletes. I felt that the theme of the evening centred around volunteering for the club and ultimately the local community. We have so many unsung heroes giving their time to support the club in many of the amazing events we organise each year, as well as the day-to-day operational requirements of such a large club. Some athletes turn to coaching to inspire and support the next generation, others work within the organisation of the club and have no running background at all.’
With around 40 individuals gaining awards, it’s not possible to list everyone, but special mentions go to Ben Neale and Nikki Kelly winning Outstanding Male and Female, Allan Herdman as Club Member of the Year, Val Evans as Coach of the Year and Bob Chapman receiving Honorary Lifetime Membership of the club.