A FAMILY-RUN vineyard in Tamar Valley has won an award at the Independent English Wine Awards.
The family planted the vineyard in 2016, and has remained a family business ever since.
The vineyard boasts scenic views of the River Tamar, based on a slope that actually aids the vineyard in avoiding pests.
Tamar Valley Vineyard, at Hole’s Hole near Bere Alston, has won bronze for its sparkling wine, “Ag”.
The name comes from the symbol for silver in the periodic table. Their inspiration being the fact that an old silver mine runs underneath the vineyard.
Marcus Williams, the co-founder of the vineyard, said: “We are really proud of that because it’s got no affiliation with anyone.”
“It’s completely independent, and they’re usually quite harsh with their judging, so the fact that we came up with a bronze is amazing.”
The sparkling wine is made with madeleine angevine – a white wine grape from the Loire Valley in France. The grape is also popular in Germany, and the state of Washington in the United States.
“It grows really well in England, it tolerates our soggy summers.”
“We are one of only a few vineyards in the world that actually makes a sparkling wine with madeleine angevine.” Marcus continued.
“It’s really crisp. It tends to appeal to people who don’t like champagne. Because champagne is quite acidic. This is quite floral and elegant.”
“We’re really really proud of what we’ve achieved.”
The vineyard now offers tours.