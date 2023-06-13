THERE is a treat in store for lovers of choral music later this month, when the Callington-based Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir presen their ever-popular Grand Annual Gala Concert at St Eustachius Church, Tavistock.
Always a very special evening, in which the choir sings much-loved songs as well as numbers new to the repertoire, this year the concert will be even more special as the choir welcomes special guests Mary and Leslie Mazur-Park on piano and oboe. Their music delights audiences wherever they perform. It takes place on Saturday, June 24.
The concert, supporting the DEC’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, will be compèred by well-known broadcaster, Justin Leigh.
It starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £10 for adults, £5 for under 14s, can be purchased online by visiting the choir’s website
www.tamarvalleymvc.com or at Tavistock Visitor Information Centre in the Guildhall, from Ray Hinton on 07817 521185 or at the door where payment can be made by cash or card.
There will also be a chance to swell the charity coffers further, by buying a ticket for the raffle, which has an array of attractive prizes..
The male voice choir draw their members from across the Tamar Valley, who meet regularly in Callington to practise their singing.