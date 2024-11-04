A tourism organisation in the Tamar Valley has launched a new ‘green tourism’ programme with hospitality businesses in the valley to encourage green stays by visitors.
Visit Tamar Valley is thrilled to announce the launch of its Green Tourism Programme, a pioneering initiative in the Tamar Valley aimed at driving sustainable tourism across the region.
As part of the Tamara Landscape Partnership’s ‘Come Visit, Stay Awhile’ project, this programme is supported by National Lottery Heritage Funding and delivered in partnership with SECTA's Green Acorn Award Scheme.
The Green Tourism Programme will work with eight ‘ambassador’ tourism and hospitality businesses in the Tamar Valley, helping them to engage with the Green Acorn Award while encouraging their visitors to reduce their own environmental footprints.
These ambassador businesses will also be encouraged to share their insights and best practices, creating a ripple effect of sustainability within the local tourism sector.
“We’re excited to see the Green Tourism Programme empower businesses and visitors to take tangible steps toward a more sustainable future for tourism in the Tamar Valley,” said Sarah Bartlett, marketing and programme manager.
“This initiative is a fantastic opportunity for the region to lead by example, showing how small changes can add up to make a significant impact.”
By late 2025, these ambassador businesses will help Visit Tamar Valley to shape a Sustainable Tourism Charter, creating a framework for ongoing environmental efforts and growth of sustainable initiatives in tourism across the region.