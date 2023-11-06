“Which appliances we use, for example in the kitchen, and how we use them, will have an influence. Microwaves and slow cookers can be ten times less expensive to use than your conventional oven and hob. They use less watts to do the same job.” At Tamar Energy Fest, Tamar Energy Community (TEC) can talk to visitors and share examples of the different ways in which people can ‘Save the Watts’. One of the most effective ways of reducing heating costs is to future proof your home and its fabric (i.e. the external parts of properties which face the outside). Through insulation, it becomes much more difficult for the heat to escape. This means that residents don’t need to put so much heat in, which will cost less and also help the climate at the same time by keeping in the heat.