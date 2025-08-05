Claire Partridge, visitor centre and engagement officer, took her snowy picture in her home village of Widecombe this winter. She said: “I like the scene because it has everything, the red phone box, the direction sign Widecombe Fair monument, memorial benches and coronation stones. Because I live there, it was easy for me to get down early before the snow melts and before any visitors come by. I’m very pleased to be chosen for next year’s calendar as I didn’t get in the current one.”